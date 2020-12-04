Incident and Emergency Management Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Incident and Emergency Management market” and its expanding nature. The Incident and Emergency Management market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Incident and Emergency Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Incident and Emergency Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Incident and Emergency Management market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Incident and Emergency Management Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Incident and Emergency Management market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Natural Disasters

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, their recovery costs are also significantly increasing year-by-year. Moreover, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2017, the had the costliest year ever, when it comes to natural disasters.

The country experienced 16 different events, that resulted in more than a billion dollars in damage each, with a total price tag of USD 306.2 billion. Thus, it is vital that organizations work to save lives, protect property, and build communities back stronger after disaster strikes.

In disaster recovery solutions, it is of paramount importance to have a fast, reliable, and secure form of communication. Communication requirements in a disaster recovery can benefit from the flexibility, versatility, and quick deployment of satellite networks, enabling responders to coordinate first response activities and command, control and communicate urgent information, quickly and efficiently.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, due to the growing disaster management, terrorist and cyber attacks in the region. With enhanced geographical zones and a high client base, the region is expected to exhibit strong growth in the studied market.

The region is the world’s most disaster-prone region, so disaster management is a significant priority. Over the years, most countries in the region have established national disaster management authorities and systems that are increasingly adopting the latest technologies and solutions.

Also due to an increase in the government expenditure on emergency and disaster management systems to safeguard people from disasters, the region has been witnessing a rise in the studied market software.

In April 2018, the Emergency Operations (EMO) unit at WHE/SEARO organized the WHO South-East Asia Regional and Country Offices Emergency Readiness training in India.

Detailed TOC of Incident and Emergency Management Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Frequency of Natural Disasters

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Awareness Levels and Disconnection between the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy and the Emergency Management in Practice

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System

5.1.1 Web-based Emergency Management System

5.1.2 Emergency/Mass Notification System

5.1.3 Traffic Management System

5.1.4 Safety Management System

5.1.5 Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems

5.1.6 Other Systems

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Geospatial Solution

5.2.2 Disaster Recovery Solution

5.2.3 Situational Awareness Solution

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Professional Service

5.3.2 Managed Service

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Transportation and Logistics

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Manufacturing

5.4.6 IT and Telecom

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hexagon AB

6.1.2 NEC Corporation

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Alert Technologies Corporation

6.1.5 The Response Group

6.1.6 Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC)

6.1.7 Eccentex Corporation

6.1.8 Haystax Technology

6.1.9 MissionMode Solutions Inc

6.1.10 Resolver Inc.

6.1.11 NC4 Inc.

6.1.12 MetricStream Inc.

6.1.13 IBM Corporation

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

