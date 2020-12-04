Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

“Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.

Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.

However, the declining sales of the tablet could hinder the growth of the segment in the long run, with Apple and Huawei, being the only two companies to have seen any growth in 2018, with Huawei leading Apple by nearly 7%. Nevertheless, this is expected to change with Apple launching the new iPad, which is bigger and lighter.

China to Hold Major Share

Increasing demand in the consumer electronics sector is one of the primary sources of increasing demand for LDS antennas in China. With rising disposable incomes, consumers tend to seek high-quality products that offer the best, regarding the user experience. According to Zenith estimates, China is expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (1.3 billion) followed by India, with 530 million users, in 2018. The country is also experiencing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across developed and emerging markets in the country. Meanwhile, the country is also experiencing an increase in the 5G field trials, thus, opening up opportunities for LDS antenna market.

Market Overview:

The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 313.29 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The LDS technology is one of the fastest expanding segments of the molded interconnect devices (MID) market. With the miniaturization trend gaining prominence across various industries, the LDS market is growing in popularity by allowing smaller designs, with integrated functionalities.

After failing to meet those exuberant expectations, 3D MIDs are gaining broader acceptance today as new processes, materials, and technologies converge to better meet the demands of circuit-carrying plastic parts.

Many industry observers believe MIDs have finally come of age. The driving forces are miniaturization, tighter electronic packaging, and increased functional demands.

To meet these new requirements, new processes, such as laser direct structuring (LDS) have emerged as ways to simplify MID production, reduce cost, and speed product development. < Key Manufacturers Like

Taoglas Limited

Molex LLC

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

SelectConnect Technologies

TE Connectivity Ltd

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Amphenol Corporation

Tongda Group Holdings Limited

Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd

HARTING KGaA