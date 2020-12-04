Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

“Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share
LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.
Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).
With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.
However, the declining sales of the tablet could hinder the growth of the segment in the long run, with Apple and Huawei, being the only two companies to have seen any growth in 2018, with Huawei leading Apple by nearly 7%. Nevertheless, this is expected to change with Apple launching the new iPad, which is bigger and lighter.
China to Hold Major Share
Increasing demand in the consumer electronics sector is one of the primary sources of increasing demand for LDS antennas in China. With rising disposable incomes, consumers tend to seek high-quality products that offer the best, regarding the user experience. According to Zenith estimates, China is expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (1.3 billion) followed by India, with 530 million users, in 2018. The country is also experiencing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across developed and emerging markets in the country. Meanwhile, the country is also experiencing an increase in the 5G field trials, thus, opening up opportunities for LDS antenna market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
the Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Detailed TOC of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand For Miniaturization In Consumer Electronics Industry
4.3.2 Growth Of Iot And Devices With Higher Antenna Ranges
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack Of Awareness And Manufacturing Complexities Associated With MIDs
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-User Industry
5.1.1 Healthcare
5.1.2 Consumer Electronics
5.1.3 Automotive
5.1.4 Networking
5.1.5 Other End-User Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
5.2.4.1 Latin America
5.2.4.2 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd
6.1.2 Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd
6.1.3 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd
6.1.4 Tongda Group Holdings Limited
6.1.5 Amphenol Corporation
6.1.6 HARTING KGaA
6.1.7 Pulse Electronics Corporation
6.1.8 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.9 SelectConnect Technologies
6.1.10 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
6.1.11 Molex LLC
6.1.12 Taoglas Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investment Analysis
