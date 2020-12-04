Fleet Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Hand-Held, Wireless, Real Time); Type (Active, Passive)

The New Report “Fleet Telematics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing demand for security and surveillance for commercial vehicles is exponential boosting the automotive fleet telematics market. The boost in the development of eCall system, which is projected to use telematics for sending immediate aid in case of accidents or any other emergency on the road, is further supporting the growth of the market.

The mounting the regulations for vehicles to install specific systems on commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the Fleet telematics market. However, the budget constraints may restrain the growth of the Fleet telematics market. Furthermore, due to stringent regulation to install telematics in all major developed and developing countries globally is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Fleet telematics market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Ctrack, 2. Fleetmatics IRL Ltd., 3. FMC Fleet Trak, 4. Harman International, 5. LA Consultants, 6. Liebherr Group, 7. Omnitracs LLC, 8. Sprint Corporation, 9. Trimble Navigation Ltd., 10. Verizon Communications Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Fleet telematics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fleet telematics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fleet telematics market with detailed market segmentation by system, type, and geography. The global Fleet telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fleet telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Fleet telematics market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Fleet telematics market is segmented on the basis of system and type. Based on system the market is fragmented into hand-held, wireless, and real time. Similarly, based on type the market is segmented active and passive.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fleet telematics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Fleet telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

