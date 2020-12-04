3D Motion Capture Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “3D Motion Capture market” and its expanding nature. The 3D Motion Capture market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

3D Motion Capture market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 3D Motion Capture market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 3D Motion Capture market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Camera Hardware Type to Hold Significant Share

In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.

While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.

OptiTrack, one of the largest motion capture providers in the world, offers high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry, by providing high-speed tracking cameras, which are characterized by their preciseness and small set-up areas.

North America Region to Account for Largest Share

3D motion capture in the has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, the increasing the usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.

To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production’s needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.

Study objectives of 3D Motion Capture Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Motion Capture market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Motion Capture market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Motion Capture market trends that influence the global 3D Motion Capture market

Detailed TOC of 3D Motion Capture Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Creation of More Realistic Experiences for Virtual Reality Environments

4.3.2 Revolutionizing the Face of Sports Using Computer Vision

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Cameras

5.1.1.2 Sensors

5.1.1.3 Accessories

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.1.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.1.2 Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2 Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.1 Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.2 Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.3 Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Biomechanical Research and Medical

5.3.2 Media and Entertainment

5.3.3 Engineering and Industrial Applications

5.3.4 Education

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.

6.1.2 Motion Analysis Corporation

6.1.3 Noraxon USA Inc.

6.1.4 Notch Interfaces Inc.

6.1.5 Leyard American Corporation (OPTI TRACK)

6.1.6 PhaseSpace Inc.

6.1.7 Phoenix Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Qualisys AB

6.1.9 Synertial Labs Ltd.

6.1.10 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

6.1.11 Xsens Technologies BV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

