Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market” and its expanding nature. The Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999764

TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market players

Key Market Trends:

Clinical Trails to Hold Significant Share

Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data every day monitoring several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

Novartis claims that the deployment of QuantamBlack’s solutions has reduced patient enrolment times by 10-15%. Additionally, as of March 2018, the company has entered a partnership with IBM to make use of IBMs AI platform, IBM-Watson, to improve clinical trial recruitment, and make use of intelligent AI algorithms to predict medication efficacy.

Such initiatives are encouraging many companies to invest in AI solutions tailor-made for clinical trials. Many prominent companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Genentech among others, are investing in AI-based clinical trails startups and solutions to make clinical trials more affordable.

to Exhibit Highest Growth

India, the third-largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, is increasingly gaining much-needed government focus on expanding affordable health care. As part of the Union Budget FY19, the government announced the world’s largest National Health Protection Scheme, for which the government set aside an investment worth USD 307.6 million, to provide coverage of up to USD 7,690 per year, to 500 million people belonging to financially vulnerable households, for the treatment of serious ailments. Simultaneously, AI and machine learning have already started penetrating various industries across India, with healthcare being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution. According to a report by CIS published in 2018, AI could help add USD 957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035. In the July-September 2017 quarter, around 16 Indian healthcare IT companies received funding. The adoption of AI in life sciences in is being driven by the likes of Microsoft, and a slew of health-tech startups.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999764

Study objectives of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market trends that influence the global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences market

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Ai In The Field Of R&D

4.3.2 High Emphasis On The Development Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Drugs

4.3.3 Increasing Demand For AI In Drug Discovery

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs And Concerns Over The Replacement Of Human Workforce

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Medical Diagnosis

5.1.3 Biotechnology

5.1.4 Clinical Trails

5.1.5 Precision and Personalized Medicine

5.1.6 Patient Monitoring

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 NuMedii Inc.

6.1.3 Atomwise Inc

6.1.4 Lifegraph

6.1.5 Cyrcadia Health Inc.

6.1.6 Numerate Inc.

6.1.7 Sensely Inc.

6.1.8 Sophia Genetics SA

6.1.9 Insilico Medicine Inc.

6.1.10 Enlitic Inc.

6.1.11 APIXIO Inc.

6.1.12 Zebra Medical Vision

6.1.13 Lifegraph Limited

6.1.14 twoXAR Inc.

6.1.15 AiCure LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investment Scenario

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Painting Masking Tape Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Wax Market Size till 2026 Global, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global Thioctic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid) (ALA) Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research 2020-2026; Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

Global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Polymer Drag Reduction Agent Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Global Surface Disinfectant Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Steel Fiber for Concrete Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Global Agriculture Tractor Tyres Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Rubber Bulb Seals Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis

Global Sack Paper Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Hexamethylenediamine Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

COVID-19’s impact Global Metallic Biocides Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Polylactams Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026