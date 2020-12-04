Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market” and its expanding nature. The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector adds a lot of value to the US economy. According to Trading Economics, GDP from manufacturing in the United States increased to USD 2125.80 billion in the second quarter of 2018, from USD 2113.80 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017, to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats.

Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Evolving Value Chains

4.3.2 Rapid Industrial Automation Led by Industry 4.0

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Condition Monitoring

5.2.2 Quality Management

5.2.3 Inventory Management

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.2 Angoss Software Corporation

6.1.3 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 SAP SE

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 RapidMiner Inc.

6.1.11 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.12 Knime AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

