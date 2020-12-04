Big Data as a Service Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Big Data as a Service

Big Data as a Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Big Data as a Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Private Cloud has Significant Share In the Market

Private cloud services are explicitly designed for the organization’s needs. They are usually offered via a private network or corporate WAN, rather than an open Internet source.

Private cloud services allow organizations to set up IT architectures (e.g., by specifying their requirements for security and service-level agreements), and also allow applications hosted in the cloud to integrate with applications that are kept in-house.

In a private cloud, both infrastructure and services are always maintained on a private network, and software and hardware are dedicated solely to the client organization. They ensure that no data is misplaced or lost, and also provide the flexibility of control to modify resource configuration according to demand.

The Occupied the Largest Share In the Market

is expected to dominate the regional and global big data as a service market over the forecast period, as most of the major vendors in the market are US based and also the adoption of big data services are very high in the regional discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government sectors.

According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics in the country.

Adoption of big data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending in the country. 43% of companies in the above survey also identified internal process efficiency as the primary driving force behind the digital transformation.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches and warn about security threats. By adopting Big Data, the company has been able to enable predictive analysis and save around USD 30 million on its Quality Assurance spend while still improving quality.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. Further, the rising adoption of SaaS among local SMEs is expected to expand the studied market scope over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • In 2018, the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market was valued at USD 8.90 billion, and is expected to reach a value of USD 31.75 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.51%, over the forecast period. The evolution of technological tools has enabled solutions to be delivered as a service. Owing to this, Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS) have emerged as potential growth opportunities for Big Data vendors.
  • Owing to the benefits the technology offers, cloud computing is witnessing a rapid increase in its adoption. According to Forbes, cloud computing demand is anticipated to increase to USD 160 billion by 2020, attaining a growth rate of 19%.
  • Further, governments are supporting open data technology. For instance, Buenos Aires in Argentina, La Libertad in Peru, and Sao Paolo in Brazil have committed to government transparency and have welcomed new forms of social participation. Groups, such as ABRELATAM, the Inter-American Development Bank, and Latin America Open Data Initiative are working across Latin America to scale open data initiatives that reduce corruption, increase the resilience of cities, reduce violence against women, and improve health service delivery.

  • Key Manufacturers Like 

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Hewlett
  • Packard Company
  • SAS Institute
  • Accenture PLC
  • Information Builders Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Alteryx Ltd
  • Wipro Ltd
  • Opera Solutions LLC
  • Guavus Inc.
  • MapR Technologies Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Big data as a service (BDaaS) is the delivery of statistical analysis tools or information by an outside provider that helps organizations understand and use insights gained from large information sets in order to gain a competitive advantage.

    Big Data as a Service market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Big Data as a Service market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Big Data as a Service market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Big Data as a Service market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Big Data as a Service market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Big Data as a Service?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Big Data as a Service market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Big Data as a Service space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Big Data as a Service market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Big Data as a Service Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Big Data as a Service Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Big Data as a Service market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Big Data as a Service market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Big Data as a Service market trends that influence the global Big Data as a Service market

    Detailed TOC of Big Data as a Service Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Cloud Adoption And Rise In The Data Volume Generated
    4.3.2 Increasing Demand For Improving Organization’s Internal Efficiency
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Data Security Concerns
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment
    5.1.1 On-premise
    5.1.2 Cloud
    5.1.2.1 Private
    5.1.2.2 Public
    5.1.2.3 Hybrid
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication
    5.2.2 Energy and Power
    5.2.3 BFSI
    5.2.4 Healthcare
    5.2.5 Retail
    5.2.6 Manufacturing
    5.2.7 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 South Korea
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Mexico
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
    6.1.4 SAP SE
    6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Company
    6.1.6 SAS Institute
    6.1.7 Accenture PLC
    6.1.8 Information Builders Inc.
    6.1.9 Google LLC
    6.1.10 Amazon Web Services Inc.
    6.1.11 Alteryx Ltd
    6.1.12 Wipro Ltd
    6.1.13 Opera Solutions LLC
    6.1.14 Guavus Inc.
    6.1.15 MapR Technologies Inc.

    7 MARKET INVESTMENT

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

