Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

“Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999662
Key Market Trends:
Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth
Improved efficiency, and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing increases efficiencies from raw material handling, to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24/7, and also can be customized to perform complex functions.
Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers. According to Adobe’s 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, and avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.
The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
Modern manufacturing facilities in the rely on new technologies and innovations, in order to produce higher quality products at a significant rate, with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, companies in the region are adopting sophisticated and intelligent solutions.
Several government initiatives are aiding the transformation of the traditional manufacturing industry. For instance, the previous government proposed the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consist of regional hubs that are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, for making new, globally competitive products. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies.
Furthermore, the IoT-enabled manufacturing plants in the allow manufacturing companies to optimize their business operations, product and services innovations, and supply chain and logistics management. Thus, manufacturers from different end-user sectors, such as industrial equipment, defense, healthcare, and electronics, are seeking these IoT solutions. For instance, in July 2016, Boeing partnered with Microsoft to build a cloud-based platform, for its portfolio of commercial aviation analytics tools. This is expected to help Boeing take advantage of more robust data intelligence. As a result, data in the cloud will help Boeing manage inventory and optimize the maintenance costs involved in the production.
According to RIA estimates, about 250,000 robots are being used in the United States, behind only Japan and China. In the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of US manufacturers qualify as small businesses. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, in the United States, aimed at taking advantage of the increasing adoption of digital solutions. The primary driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies applications, to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. For instance, 7.ai partnered with Blue Prism, to deliver new AI-enabled automation capabilities, for virtual agents in digital process automation.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999662
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999662
Study objectives of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market trends that influence the global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market
Detailed TOC of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Inclination Of Manufacturers Toward Cost Efficient Processes
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Robotics
5.1.2 IoT
5.1.3 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
5.1.4 Cybersecurity
5.1.5 Other Technologies ( Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artifical Intelligence, Advanced HMI)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Kawasaki Robotics
6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation
6.1.5 Denso Corporation
6.1.6 General Electric Co.
6.1.7 ABB Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999662
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024
Latest Medical Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Size by Industry Size, Status, Downstream Industry and Forecast to 2026
Global Architectural Acoustic Panels Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024
Global Allulose (CAS 551-68-8) Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024
Uncoated Testliner Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024
Hemp Fiber Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2025
Isodecyl Neopentanoate Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024
Casting Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024
Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Rubber Ropes Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2025
Global Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025
Global LED Packaging Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report
COVID-19’s impact Global Fibre Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
Anti-electrostatic Film Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026