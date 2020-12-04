Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing

Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Improved efficiency, and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing increases efficiencies from raw material handling, to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24/7, and also can be customized to perform complex functions.

Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers. According to Adobe’s 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, and avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.

The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

Modern manufacturing facilities in the rely on new technologies and innovations, in order to produce higher quality products at a significant rate, with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, companies in the region are adopting sophisticated and intelligent solutions.

Several government initiatives are aiding the transformation of the traditional manufacturing industry. For instance, the previous government proposed the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consist of regional hubs that are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, for making new, globally competitive products. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies.

Furthermore, the IoT-enabled manufacturing plants in the allow manufacturing companies to optimize their business operations, product and services innovations, and supply chain and logistics management. Thus, manufacturers from different end-user sectors, such as industrial equipment, defense, healthcare, and electronics, are seeking these IoT solutions. For instance, in July 2016, Boeing partnered with Microsoft to build a cloud-based platform, for its portfolio of commercial aviation analytics tools. This is expected to help Boeing take advantage of more robust data intelligence. As a result, data in the cloud will help Boeing manage inventory and optimize the maintenance costs involved in the production.

According to RIA estimates, about 250,000 robots are being used in the United States, behind only Japan and China. In the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of US manufacturers qualify as small businesses. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, in the United States, aimed at taking advantage of the increasing adoption of digital solutions. The primary driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies applications, to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. For instance, 7.ai partnered with Blue Prism, to deliver new AI-enabled automation capabilities, for virtual agents in digital process automation.

Market Overview:

  • The Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.59% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the advent of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry, various plants are fostering digital technologies to enhance, automate, and modernize the whole process.
  • Digital transformation and automation reduce processing cost and enhances the cost efficiency in the manufacturing industry. Earlier, manufacturing companies used to focus less on the production cost of a product, which led to high end-product cost. However, with the rising integration of digital transformation, leading to automation has helped in reducing unnecessary cost. For instance, digital manufacturing can reduce development cycles and ascend the rate of product innovation; thus, mitigating the manufacturing cost.
  • Furthermore, the enhancement of a product through low-cost manufacturing also helps in the quicker launch of the product and high revenue generation. The implementation of IoT in the manufacturing industry helps in detecting any error at an early stage, which further lessens errors and mistakes, which in turn mitigates the number of products returned to the company.
  • One of the major benefits of integrating digital transformation, such as robotics and IoTs, is that the robots can work 24×7, wherein it can work without having any glitch or error. As a result, it is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In addition, on-demand manufacturing trend is expected to grow and the industry 4.0 is expected to help in making efficient decisions and enhance supply chain operations.
  • The fourth industrial revolution encompasses a wide array of technologies across the value chain, wherein it is considered as the information and automation hub. However, the rapid adoption of automation and digital transformation in the manufacturing industry is demanding high skilled labors to handle big data and operate required machinery.
  • Particularly in low-cost manufacturing countries, such as BRICS, the concentration of skilled workforce is less. For instance, in India, only 2% of the labors are skilled and poses expertise in the required field. As a result, it increases the requirement for up-skilling or re-skilling, especially in developing countries, which in turn increases the cost for the company
  • In addition, a few countries, such as South Africa, have an unemployment rate close to 25%, which propel the challenges associated with the adoption of digital transformation in the manufacturing industry in the region. Furthermore, the lack of skilled workforce may have a huge impact on business growth, in terms of revenue and production.

  • Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Kawasaki Robotics
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • General Electric Co.
  • ABB Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Digital transformation in the manufacturing industry addresses various global issues within the manufacturing industry, including the manufacturing companies modernizing their supply chain through big data and GPS tracking, which not only helps in data-driven planning but also provide a competitive advantage over counterparts and stay ahead in the mark

    Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market trends that influence the global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market

    Detailed TOC of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Inclination Of Manufacturers Toward Cost Efficient Processes
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Robotics
    5.1.2 IoT
    5.1.3 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
    5.1.4 Cybersecurity
    5.1.5 Other Technologies ( Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artifical Intelligence, Advanced HMI)
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Kawasaki Robotics
    6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
    6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation
    6.1.5 Denso Corporation
    6.1.6 General Electric Co.
    6.1.7 ABB Ltd

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

