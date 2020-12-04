Event Management Software Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Event Management Software market” and its expanding nature. The Event Management Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Event Management Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Event Management Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Event Management Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Event Management Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Event Management Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Event management software proves to be highly beneficial for third-party planners when compared to in-house planners, as the third-party planners plan more than a single concert or show that occur at any time of the year. It is estimated that some of the most popular festivals and events, such as Classic East, Sao Paulo Trip, and Outside Land Music and Art Festival, gross more than USD 16 million per event.

Such colossal involvement of revenue makes media and entertainment events one of the most complicated events to plan, compared to events hosted by several other sectors, such as the educational and industrial. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing process has a terrible effect on the reputation of the events. In many cases, many media and entertainment events are hosted for charity purposes, and hence, any deviations in the planning process or the software may put a dent in the reputation of the organizers.

The very facts that the average ticket price for a music tour concert was around USD 85 million as of 2017 and that more than 20 million people attend such concerts indicate the complexity of these events. Hence, most of the planners in the sector prefer to be accurate by using some event management software, giving a vast scope for increased adoption of this software over the forecast period.

North America Region to Hold Significant Share

North America is expected to occupy around half of the global market share during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of this software for athletics events in educational institutions, film festivals, marathons, and various other private events. The presence of many established players, coupled with the presence of small and new entrants in the region, is one of the significant factors augmenting the market growth.

The increasing demand for enhanced and efficient management of events in the region has led to partnerships between companies in the market and event organizers. For instance, Events.com’s proprietary technology platform provided an event management software, which delivered registration services, ticket cancellation insurance, sponsorship sales, and management technology, for the 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. Moreover, the increasing frequency of cultural and sports events, such as the New York Marathon, which is the largest in the world, may aid the market growth.

In 2017, the event management software startup, Gather, received a strategic investment to help restaurants and venues manage and grow their private events businesses. The investment of USD 55 million by Vista Equity Partners in Gather depicts the importance of these event management companies. Moreover, as the market is witnessing the entry of new players, such investments in the near future are expected to boost the event management software market.

Detailed TOC of Event Management Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Importance of Mobile Applications as Vital Marketing Tools

4.3.2 Software Integration Across the Enterprise to Hold the Key to Greater ROI

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness across Emerging Economies

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software

5.1.1 Event Marketing Software

5.1.2 Event Planning Software

5.1.3 Venue and Ticket Management Software

5.1.4 Analytics and Reporting Software

5.1.5 Other Software

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large-scale Enterprises

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Corporate

5.3.2 Government

5.3.3 Education

5.3.4 Media and Entertainment

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Etouches Inc.

6.1.2 Active Network LLC

6.1.3 XING SE

6.1.4 Cvent Inc.

6.1.5 Eventbrite Inc.

6.1.6 RunSignUp Inc.

6.1.7 Event Espresso

6.1.8 TryBooking Pty Ltd

6.1.9 EMS Software LLC

6.1.10 SignUpGenius Inc.

6.1.11 Certain Inc.

6.1.12 Ungerboeck Software International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

