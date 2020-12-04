Fixed LTE Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Fixed LTE market” and its expanding nature. The Fixed LTE market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Fixed LTE market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Fixed LTE market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fixed LTE market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Fixed LTE Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Fixed LTE market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Residential Type of User Expected to Account for Significant Share

The utilization of fixed LTE in residential areas is increasing rapidly, owing to increasing consumer need for high-speed internet connectivity, primarily wherein the customers have limited access to the technology. Notably, the service providers are making a prominent investment into fixed LTE technology for home or residential users, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market, over the forecast period

For instance, in , AT&T launched fixed LTE broadband services especially for residential users, in April 2018, wherein the company has laid emphasis majorly in the areas which are unserved or underpenetrated by fixed-line operators. As a result, it is likely to compel other ISPs to invest, in the area, in order to garner a higher share, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Additionally, in mid-2018, Telcel launched fixed LTE services at a competitive price, in , to tackle AT&T and other competitors.

In the United States, the demand for high-speed internet connections is increasing at a rapid rate, owing to which, companies are rigorously investing in fixed wireless connections. Deploying fixed wireless connections not only offers high-speed internet but also help the users in the unserved areas to avail of them.

Since June 2014, till December 2016, the number of residential wireless connections for 25 Mbps downstream connection has increased by over 400%, due to the rapid demand from rural areas. In addition, this is expected to augment investments from service providers, thereby boosting the fixed LTE infrastructure and market growth, over the next six years.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

The North American region has witnessed a significant increase in interest and investment in fixed wireless broadband, over the last two years. While approximately 30% of US households in remote and rural communities still lack access to high-speed broadband, fixed wireless broadband is emerging as a key technology enabler.

It is reported that approximately 2,000 wireless internet service providers (WISPs) are currently providing fixed wireless broadband services to more than 4 million households in small towns and rural communities, in all 50 US states.

Rise is making further investments to expand its fixed LTE wireless coverage area in more than 20 small-to-mid-sized markets, increasing peak Internet speeds up to 50 Mbps, by continuing to acquire more 2.5 GHz spectrum, to allow its rural and suburban subscribers to receive faster Internet access.

Giants in the telecom industry in this region are also entering this segment of the market. To develop solutions for these rural areas, six of the leading telecom companies accepted more than USD 1.4 billion, in early 2017, as funding in the second phase of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Connect America Fund (CAF-II) to bring broadband to an estimated 3.5 million households and businesses in uncovered rural areas. Verizon opted out of the high-cost broadband program, while CAF II funding was accepted by CenturyLink, AT&T, Frontier, Windstream, FairPoint, and Consolidated Communications.

Study objectives of Fixed LTE Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Fixed LTE market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Fixed LTE market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Fixed LTE market trends that influence the global Fixed LTE market

Detailed TOC of Fixed LTE Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Public Safety LTE.

4.3.2 Growing Demand For High Speed BroadBand In Rural Areas

4.3.3 Positive Outlook of Fixed LTE Compared to DSL, Fiber and Cable

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Network Performance Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of User

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 By Type of Solution

5.2.1 LTE Infrastructure

5.2.2 Other Solution Types (Indoor CPE, Outdoor CPE)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Arris International PLC

6.1.3 Netgear Inc.

6.1.4 Sagemcom SAS

6.1.5 Technicolor SA

6.1.6 ZyXel Communications Corp

6.1.7 ZTE Corporation

6.1.8 Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd

6.1.9 Aztech Group Ltd

6.1.10 Shenzhen Zoolan Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.11 L-com Global Connectivity

6.1.12 Samsung Group

6.1.13 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.14 Telrad Networks Ltd

6.1.15 Teltronics (Hytera)

6.1.16 Telefonica SA

6.1.17 AT&T Inc.

6.1.18 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.19 Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

