Gesture Recognition Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Gesture Recognition market” and its expanding nature. The Gesture Recognition market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Gesture Recognition market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Gesture Recognition market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Gesture Recognition market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Gesture Recognition Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Gesture Recognition market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Gesture Recognition Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Gesture Recognition market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Gesture Recognition market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Gesture Recognition market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Gesture Recognition market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Gesture Recognition market players

Key Market Trends:

Technology Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Touch-based gesture recognition consists of single- and multi-touch screens, which are widely used in consumer electronics. A single touch-based function can be used in many devices, such as smartphones. For instance, a single-swipe touch can be used to access the menu bar in any smartphone.

Multi-Touch-Based gesture recognition is used in functions, such as zoom-in, zoom-out, and three-finger screenshot in smartphones. Functions, such as desktop swap and access to the menu in Windows 10 can be found on the trackpads of laptops. Currently, the touch-based gesture recognition segment dominates the market studied, due to high market penetration of laptops and smartphones that have the aforementioned basic functionalities, and is expected to remain the same, over the forecast period.

Smartphones are expected to witness continuous growth over the next six years as companies are shifting their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied.

Currently, smartphone manufacturers are launching phones that incorporate touch-based gesture recognition features, such as double tap to sleep and wake. In addition, laptop manufacturers are launching low-cost products that use touch-based gesture recognition, thereby, augmenting the availability of the technology.

North America Market is Expected to have a Major Share

North American market for gesture recognition is led by the United States, due to the presence of major tech firms and startups in the country. Research and development investment in the United States is very high. The country produces the most advanced degrees in science and engineering and high-impact scientific publications. It is the largest provider of information services, globally.

Deep-learning forms a base for gesture recognition. In 2017, the deep learning software market in the region was estimated at USD 80 million and may reach USD 130 million by 2019.

Also, in terms of artificial intelligence (taxonomy includes gesture recognition-based products and services providers), the United States occupies the leading position with 415 companies, followed by the United Kingdom with 67 companies, and Canada with 29 companies. Average funding raised by the companies, particularly, in the field of gesture control is USD 7.8 million.

Canada-based Thalmic Labs manufactured a gesture recognition device that can be worn on the forearm, called Myo. This armband can be integrated with various applications, such as presentations and gaming, or as a controller for drones. In terms of demand, the United States is helping in setting the stage for record sales of the latest consumer electronics. Disposable personal income increased by 1.8% in 2017, and it is likely to increase by more than 2.0%, in 2018. As a result, revenue in the consumer electronics industry is expected to amount to USD 72,443 million in 2018, in the United States.

Study objectives of Gesture Recognition Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Gesture Recognition market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Gesture Recognition market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Gesture Recognition market trends that influence the global Gesture Recognition market

Detailed TOC of Gesture Recognition Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements for Efficient HMI and Demand for Cost-effective Features

4.3.2 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology Augmented with Fall in Sensors Prices

4.3.3 Increasing Use of Devices Supporting Gesture Recognition across End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Algorithms, Mathematical, and Other Complexities Associated with the Use of Gesture Recognition Technology

4.4.2 High Battery Power Consumption by Gesture Sensors, due to the ‘Always-on’ User Interface

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Touch-based Gesture Recognition

5.1.2 Touchless Gesture Recognition

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Gaming

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intel Corporation

6.1.2 Jabil Inc.

6.1.3 Leap Motion Inc.

6.1.4 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.1.5 Sony Corporation

6.1.6 Elliptic Laboratories A/S

6.1.7 Thalmic Labs Inc.

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Pyreos Limited

6.1.10 GestureTek Inc.

6.1.11 Fibaro Group SA

6.1.12 Eyesight Technologies Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

