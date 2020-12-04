Facial Recognition Facial Recognition Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“Facial Recognition Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Facial Recognition market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

3D Facial Recognition is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Share

– Presently, around 94% of smartphones features fingerprint sensors, but this is expected to drop to 90% by 2023, with technologies like 3D facial recognition becoming a standard approach to user authentication, growing technological advancement is expected to increase its penetration rate.

– The development in 3D cameras market is also expected to bring advancement and new applications for 3D facial recognition technology especially healthcare IT solutions, payments and commerce sector

– For instance, in June 2018, SensibleVision, a Florida-based firm launched its 3DWALLET technology, designed to let retailers replace cash and card payments and eliminate the need for checkout lines through a 3D facial recognition platform that identifies customers automatically and charges them for their purchases.

North America is expected to hold the Highest Market Share

– The region offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, exhibiting a massive demand for facial recognition technology for homeland security and criminal investigation.

– The biggest facial recognition surveillance system in the region is operated by the FBI. The FBI’s ID system maintains a facial recognition database with images of more than 117 million Americans. The FBI conducts, on an average, 4,055 searches every month to identify individuals with facial recognition systems.

– The alone witnessed a total of 1,579 data breaches in 2017, of which, 8% of data breaches were accounted by banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high, making it a prime target for hackers. These factors are further expected to provide significant opportunities to the facial recognition market.

– Canadian companies are also taking advantage of this facial recognition technology. For instance, Mexia One used facial recognition systems to provide secure event access at the popular industry event, Mobile World Congress 2018.

Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.06 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5%, for the forecast period (2019-2024). Facial Recognition has been gaining prominence in recent times, owing to the benefits it offers over traditional surveillance techniques, like biometrics. Governments across the world have been investing significant resources in facial recognition technology, among which, the and China are leading adopters.

– Increasing Demand for Surveillance systems to enhance safety and security are increasing the adoption of Facial Recognition Systems

– Government initiatives are expected to contribute to the double-digit growth of such technologies. For instance, the US government has plans to reshape airport security through facial recognition, to register and identify the visitors.

– Though, interest on multi-factor authentication has been increasing, owing to increasing cyber-attacks, terror attacks and identity theft, the need to incorporate better security systems is encouraging organizations to implement safe multi-factor authentication solutions, like finger print sensors and facial recognition technology. Key Manufacturers Like

