Hardware Wallet Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Hardware Wallet

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Hardware Wallet market” and its expanding nature. The Hardware Wallet market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The hardware wallet market was valued at USD 128.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 495.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 24.93% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Hardware wallets are the physical devices that store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline in an encrypted device. Private keys in these wallets are required while spending cryptocurrencies, and the wallets enable traders to store the keys safely while protecting the information.
  • Investments in cryptocurrency increased from USD 18 billion in January 2017 to more than USD 800 billion in January 2018. With this rise in investments, people started saving their cryptocurrency from exchange with their own private keys. With more than 250,000 bitcoin transactions taking place every day, on an average, hardware wallets are anticipated to become essential to provide security to the holdings.
  • Cryptocurrencies bring with them security risks for hardware wallets. While hardware wallets offer increased security and trust for the data processed and stored in the device, they also need to be protected from a wide variety of attacks
  • In June 2018, the US Federal Reserve Bank recognized cryptocurrency, and four cryptocurrencies were added to the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, one of twelve regional banks in the US central banking system. The four cryptocurrencies added were Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. With the country being at the core of the cryptocurrency industry, the consumption of hardware wallets is expected to remain strong. The increasing participation of other industries is further expected to drive the growth of the market studied in the country during the forecast period. Also, the increase in demand for hardware wallets in South Korea is anticipated to impact the position of Asia-Pacific in the market studied, globally.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Ledger SAS
  • Satoshi Labs SRO
  • Key Hodlers LLC
  • Coinkite Inc.
  • Coolbitx Ltd.
  • SHIFT Cryptosecurity
  • Penta Security Systems Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Hardware Wallet market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Hardware Wallet market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Hardware Wallet market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Hardware wallet is a special type of bitcoin wallet, which stores the user’s private keys in a secure hardware device. They have major advantages over standard software wallets:
  • 1) Private keys are often stored in a protected area of a microcontroller, and cannot be transferred out of the device in plaintext.
  • 2) They are immune to computer viruses that steal from software wallets.
  • 3) They can be used securely and interactively; private keys never need to touch any potentially vulnerable software.

    TOC of Hardware Wallet Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Hardware Wallet market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Hardware Wallet Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Hardware Wallet market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Hardware Wallet market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Hardware Wallet market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Hardware Wallet market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Hardware Wallet market players

    Key Market Trends:

    NFC Type to Hold Significant Share

    The adoption of cryptocurrencies in real-world stores is progressing slowly, even though it has the potential of being a convenient, fast, and secure way of paying for goods. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used in real-world environments in a convenient matter, without requiring a banking license. They can also be used to save merchant money and safeguard the privacy of customers.
    By utilizing NFC, payment is allowed even if either the payee or payer is not connected to the Internet, depending on the type of payment request. This scheme is particularly useful for tourists who are not willing to pay high roaming fees or are at places where the Internet reception is unreliable or not present at all.
    Similar to Apple, BitPay added NFC support to its PoS (Point of Sale) software, allowing users to pay a bill with the aid of the Android wallet with only a single tap, in 2015. However, in the case of BitPay, NFC is a mere way to transmit the data traditionally provided by a QR-Code, containing the amount, payment address, and a transaction memo. The Android app does not transmit a complete Bitcoin transaction over NFC.

    Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

    The region is the fastest-growing market for hardware wallet, owing to the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and the increasing trend of the digital and cashless economy in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.
    Though the ban on digital currency exchange in China can hinder the regional growth, growing digital economy acceptance in the rest of the region, especially in India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is developing a massive market for cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific.
    The country’s security firms are also exploring the possibility of establishing and operating a joint cryptocurrency exchange in Bangkok. These developments indicate a positive approach of the government toward cryptocurrency, and are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region.

    Study objectives of Hardware Wallet Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Hardware Wallet market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Hardware Wallet market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Hardware Wallet market trends that influence the global Hardware Wallet market

    Detailed TOC of Hardware Wallet Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Cryptocurrency
    4.3.2 Rising Focus on Security
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Regulations against Cryptocurrencies
    4.4.2 Limited Consumer Awareness
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 USB
    5.1.2 NFC
    5.1.3 Bluetooth
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the world

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Ledger SAS
    6.1.2 Satoshi Labs SRO
    6.1.3 Key Hodlers LLC
    6.1.4 Coinkite Inc.
    6.1.5 Coolbitx Ltd.
    6.1.6 SHIFT Cryptosecurity
    6.1.7 Penta Security Systems Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

