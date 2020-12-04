IT Market in Real Estate Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

“IT Market in Real Estate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. IT Market in Real Estate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999660
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Type of Deployment to Account for Significant Share
Digital transformation has created a growing demand for connectivity. The explosion of big data with the Internet of Things (IoT), and constant technology innovations to efficiently manage the complex real estate portfolio require simply connected IT solutions.•Deployment of these solutions on-premise requires different servers to be purchased for a different solution, which not only adds to the redundancy, but also leads to the requirement of additional employment, which further increases the cost-to-completion of the project.
Thus, with a cloud-based solution, such as SAP Cloud for Real Estate, facility managers and lease administrators can manage real estate lease agreements, with all payment and valuation postings being recorded in real time within SAP S/4HANA, providing real estate vendors with a holistic solution to manage operations without additional infrastructure and employment costs.
The stakeholders in the real estate industry are highly reliant on physical paperwork and are required to carry the documentation on-the-go. While employees can access their digital library of files while on-premises (unless the company has not digitized its records), realtors are weighed down by this problem when away from the office.
A further development in the market are platforms for smart contracts and issuing and transferring assets through a blockchain. For instance, ChromaWay, which has partnered with LHV Bank to develop such systems. Thus, leaders in the documentation market, like DocuSign are expected to soon invest actively in the aforementioned technology.
North America Region Account for the Largest Share
The real estate industry in North America seems to be on an accelerating disruption curve highlighted by rapid changes in tenant dynamics, customer demographic shifts, and ever-increasing needs for better and faster data access to allow improved service and amenities.
In the United States, investor sentiment related to real-estate remains positive but has weakened over the past year, owing to uncertainty over economic policy and rising interest rates.
Demand for the multi-family sector remains steady with demographic pressures from millennial and a strong labor market. Moreover, with vacancy rates in the U.S. industrial market at 4.6% as of Q3, 2017, rents have increased significantly across core markets. Also, as per Q2, 2017, CBRE Economic Advisors reported an average net asking rent of USD 6.8 per square foot – the highest level on record.
Apart from that, investment volumes decreased year-over-year by 8% due to tightening monetary policy and uncertainty over economic policies.
World’s most innovative real estate companies, such as Bowery, Buildium, Enertiv, among others, are headquartered in this region. In cities, such as San Francisco, New York, and Boston, 60% of the residents were tenants in 2017. The growth in rental demand has resulted in strong demand for property management services.
Automated interiors also play a key role in real estate. A few companies have started catering to this market and have also sought funding. For instance, Hutch, the virtual interior designer app, raised USD 10 million funding from Zillow in 2017.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
IT Market in Real Estate market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the IT Market in Real Estate market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the IT Market in Real Estate market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999660
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of IT Market in Real Estate market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries IT Market in Real Estate market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of IT Market in Real Estate?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of IT Market in Real Estate market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in IT Market in Real Estate space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the IT Market in Real Estate market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global IT Market in Real Estate Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999660
Study objectives of IT Market in Real Estate Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the IT Market in Real Estate market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the IT Market in Real Estate market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and IT Market in Real Estate market trends that influence the global IT Market in Real Estate market
Detailed TOC of IT Market in Real Estate Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Technologically Transforming Real Estate Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs Associated with IT Solutions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Portes Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Solution
5.3.1 Documentation
5.3.2 Accounting
5.3.3 Compliance
5.3.4 Business Intelligence
5.3.5 Enterprise Resource Planning
5.3.6 Customer Relationship Management
5.3.7 Asset Management
5.3.8 Other Solutions
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE
6.1.2 The Sage Group PLC
6.1.3 Yardi Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Buildium LLC
6.1.5 MRI Software LLC
6.1.6 RealPage Inc.
6.1.7 AppFolio Inc
6.1.8 IBM Corporation
6.1.9 Oracle Corporation
6.1.10 Salesforce.com
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999660
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Azoxystrobin Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
L-Lysine Hydrochloride Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
Global PVC Paste Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024
Global Triphenylphosphine (TPP) Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024
Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024
Cured Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024
Global N-Hexane Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Cosmetic Grade Sorbitan Esters Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024
Metal Cutting Fluids Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025
Global Benzene Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value
Water Dissolvable Labels Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025
Pneumatic Valve Remote Control System Market 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025
Mold Inhibitors Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
COVID-19’s impact in Global Decorative Paints Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
Global Aluminium Titanic Boron Alloy Market Driving Factors, 2026 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends