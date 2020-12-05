2020-26 Consent Management Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis focuses on major key players Consentmanager.net, Cybot, CIVIC, RAKUTEN MARKETING, Piwik PRO, Silktide

The New Report “Consent Management Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global consent management market was valued at US$ 85.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 717.57 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 26.9% in the forecast period. The global consent management market has witnessed some profound changes in the owing to growing awareness towards data compliance, and majorly the advent of the GDPR legislation by the European Union (EU). Rising internet users and digitization initiatives have led to numerous businesses dependent upon the digital content. The digital opportunity had been effectively led by certain companies who revolutionized the concept of data management through internet. Monetization of data obtained through internet led to numerous revenue streams for advertisement and marketing companies, however caused troubles to the users who shared data.

Key Players:

Consentmanager.net, Cybot, CIVIC, RAKUTEN MARKETING, Piwik PRO, Silktide Ltd, Crownpeak Technology, Inc., TrustArc Inc, OneTrust, LLC, and Trunomi Ltd.

Segmentation by product type:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Segmentation by application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Higher Education

Retail and E-commerce

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Consent Management industries.

