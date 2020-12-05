Covid-19 Impact on Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Crop Protection Chemicals market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. Growth of the overall Crop Protection Chemicals market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Crop Protection Chemicals market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented into

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (which include acaricides, nematicides, rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, mineral oils, and other crop protection chemicals such as sulfur, petroleum oils, and sulfuric acid) Based on Application Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented into

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment