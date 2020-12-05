Location Analytics Market 2020 Global Growing Demand – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAS Institute Inc.

The Location Analytics Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression as well as describes the industry scope and also the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2025. The study highlights a detailed assessment of the Location Analytics Market and displays market size, trends by revenue, current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data.

Top Key players of the Location Analytics Market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE



The following report discusses in detail the factors essential and crucial to the growth of the Location Analytics market.

These insights are quite promising for various businesses and industries to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to thrive and proliferate within the ever competitive business ecosystem.

Location Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis:

Location Analytics Market, By Type

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Location Analytics Market, By Application

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Analytics – Market Size

2.2 Location Analytics – Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location Analytics – Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Location Analytics – Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location Analytics – Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location Analytics – Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

5 Appendix

Continued….

