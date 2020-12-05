Chicory Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Chicory Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Chicory Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Chicory market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Chicory market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Beneo

Cosucra

Xylem Inc

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA Short Description about Chicory Market: Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world. Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens. In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory. Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source. The global Chicory market is valued at 565.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 843.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Chicory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Chicory Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Chicory market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Chicory Breakdown Data by Type:

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others Chicory Breakdown Data by Application:

Beverage Industry

Food Industry