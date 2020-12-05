General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

This report studies the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

INEOS

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Chi Mei Corporation

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Hyundai Engineering

Taita Chemical

LG Chem

Toyo Engineer

VIETNAM Polystyrene

CNPC

SECCO Petrochemical

SINOPEC

BASF-YPC Company

RASTAR Synthetic Material

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Astor Chemical

Founder Commpoities Short Description about General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market: General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only. The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years. Scope of the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Report : The global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market is valued at 9531.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9874.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Breakdown Data by Type:

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Others General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Breakdown Data by Application:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction