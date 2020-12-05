Cellulosic Ethanol Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the Cellulosic Ethanol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Cellulosic Ethanol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Abengoa

POET-DSM

GranBio

Beta Renewables

Logen & Raizen

Ineos Bio

Fiberight

Cellulosic ethanol is chemically identical to first generation bioethanol (i.e. CH3CH2OH). However, it is produced from different raw materials via a more complex process (cellulose hydrolysis). In contrast to first generation bioethanol, which is derived from sugar or starch produced by food crops (e.g. wheat, corn, sugar beet, sugar cane, etc.), cellulosic ethanol may be produced from agricultural residues (e.g. straw, corn stover), other lignocellulosic raw materials (e.g. wood chips) or energy crops (miscanthus, switchgrass, etc.). Cellulosic ethanol is considered a ''second-generation biofuel,'' which means that a wide range of materials, including waste, can be used in its production. Cellulosic ethanol is renewable, clean, derived from the most abundant organic compound on Earth, and could lead the country closer to energy independence. The global Cellulosic Ethanol market is valued at 421.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4662.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% during 2021-2026. Cellulosic Ethanol Breakdown Data by Type:

Corn Stover

Sugarcane Straw and Bagasse

Others Cellulosic Ethanol Breakdown Data by Application:

Gasoline