Fluororubber Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

This report studies the Fluororubber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

DowDuPont

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

Solvay

AGC

Shin-Etsu

Momentive

Wacker

Daikin (China)

Dongyue

Sichuan Chenguang

3F

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Group

Sanhuan

NEWERA

Fluororubber (fluoroelastomer) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chain's carbon atom. The fluororubber industry is relatively concentrated. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Ordinary fluororubber products on the market do not sell well, and fluororubber's price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the fluororubber industry, and low-end product has excess capacity while high-end product is in short supply. The global Fluororubber market is valued at 926.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 953.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fluororubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fluororubber Breakdown Data by Type:

FKM

FSR

FFKM Fluororubber Breakdown Data by Application:

Automobile Industry

Aerospace & Military

Petroleum & Chemical