You May Like

Liquid Detergent Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Liquid Detergent Market along with competitive landscape, Liquid Detergent Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Liquid Detergent market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Liquid Detergent market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry

Jieneng Group

Chengdu Nymph Group

Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical

Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water. Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent. Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors. The global Liquid Detergent market is valued at 24840 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 27600 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Liquid Detergent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Liquid Detergent Breakdown Data by Type:

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others Liquid Detergent Breakdown Data by Application:

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet