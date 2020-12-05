Alginates & Derivatives Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Alginates & Derivatives Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Alginates & Derivatives Industry. the Alginates & Derivatives market provides Alginates & Derivatives demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Alginates & Derivatives industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Alginates & Derivatives market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Alginates & Derivatives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

FMC

KIMICA

Cargill

DowDuPont

Bright Moon Group

Gather Great Ocean

Jiejing Group

Tiantian Seaweed

Huanyu Seaweed

Topp Corporation

Yantai Xinwang

Fengrun Seaweed

Zhouji Chemicals

Huanghai Biological

Alginates are the salts of alginic acid, a polyuronide of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid that is extracted from brown seaweeds. Alginates & derivatives are generally used as thickness, stabilizers, gelling agents and so on. In this report, the alginates & derivatives include: sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate (PGA), ammonium alginate, etc. The global production of alginates & derivatives increases from 48731 MT in 2010 to 58270 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 3.65%. This industry is concentrated. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds the 22.73% production market share in 2015. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 12.00% in 2015. Scope of the Alginates & Derivatives Market Report : The global Alginates & Derivatives market is valued at 411.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 528.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Alginates & Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Alginates & Derivatives Breakdown Data by Type:

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others Alginates & Derivatives Breakdown Data by Application:

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical