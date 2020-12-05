POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the POM (Polyoxymethylene) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15056116

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Ticona

DowDuPont

Polyplastics

KEP

Mitsubishi

BASF

Kolon

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

Formosa Plastis

Yunnan Yuntianhua

PTM Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Bluestar POM

China Bluechemical

Shenhua Group

HNEC

Tianjin Bohua Yongli

Yankuang Group Short Description about POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market: POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics. Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s POM industry maintains a rapid growth. Scope of the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report : The global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market is valued at 3946.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4540.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the POM (Polyoxymethylene) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. POM (Polyoxymethylene) Breakdown Data by Type:

POM-H

POM-C POM (Polyoxymethylene) Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry