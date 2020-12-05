Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market competition by top manufacturers:

Bayer

BASF

Lanxess

DowDuPont

DSM

DIC

Hauthaway Corporation

Alberdingk Boley

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

Lubrizol

China Grand Chemical

Huafeng

Huada

Siwo

New Mat

Huanyu

SCISKY

Audmay

Taixing Textile

Anda

Wanhua

Huaian Ever Rich Chemical

Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8＞40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China. The global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market is valued at 1915.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2234.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Breakdown Data by Type:

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion

Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Breakdown Data by Application:

Wood Coating

Leather Finishing

Adhesive

Automotive Finishing