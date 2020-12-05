Diversity Recruiting Software Market Emerging Trends and Top Key Vendors to Watch- Greenhouse Software, Hiretual, HiringSolved, Plum, Pymetrics

Diversity recruiting involves hiring based on merit with special care taken to ensure that procedures are free from biases related to the age, race, religion, gender, and other personal characteristics of a candidate that are unrelated to their job performance. Initiatives for diversity and inclusion have proven to offer many benefits, including employee happiness and increased productivity and retention rates.

Increasing adoption of cloud platforms coupled with mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key drivers for market growth. Organizations are swiftly adopting automated resume screening methods using artificial intelligence (AI) to assess candidate’s level of skills and experience. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, businesses are facing difficult decisions about how this seismic shift can be adapted and survived, and hiring practices have changed overnight. All of these factors are expected to impede market growth in 2020 and mid-2021.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Be Applied Ltd.

2. Entelo, Inc.

3. GR8 People, Inc.

4. Greenhouse Software, Inc.

5. Hiretual

6. HiringSolved

7. Plum, Inc.

8. Pymetrics, Inc.

9. SeekOut

10. Eightfold AI

