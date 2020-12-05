Samarium Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Samarium Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Samarium market, leading manufacturers of the Samarium industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Samarium market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15056113

Global Samarium market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

China Northern Rare Earth Short Description about Samarium Market: Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air. One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samarium–cobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17. China’s decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the company’s market share. Scope of the Samarium Market Report : The global Samarium market is valued at 189.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1334.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Samarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Samarium Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Samarium market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Samarium Breakdown Data by Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Samarium Breakdown Data by Application:

Permanent Magnet

Ceramics