Antioxidants Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

BASF

SI Group

Songwon

Adeka

Everspring Chemical

Solvay

Rianlon

Clariant

Lanxess

DowDuPont

Jiyi Chemical

Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers. In this report, the antioxidants include industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants. On the basis of type, the Antioxidants market is segmented into Amines, Hindered Phenols, Phosphites, Thioesters, Others. The Amines segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019. Applications, included in this market are Rubber and Latex, Plastics, Food and Feed, Petroleum Fuels, Other. Rubber and Latex is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The market share of enterprises, BASF is the head player (17%), the industry concentration is high, Chinese companies are rising fast. The global Antioxidants market is valued at 7679.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11140 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Amines

Hindered Phenols

Phosphites

Thioesters

Others Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Application:

Rubber and Latex

Plastics

Food and Feed

Petroleum Fuels