Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Keppel

Sembcorp Marine

DSME

SHI

HHI

CIMC Raffles

CSIC Dalian

COSCO

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, or MODU, are facilities designed or modified to engage in drilling and exploration activities. The term MODU includes drilling vessels, semisubmersibles, submersibles, jack-ups, and similar facilities that can be moved without substantial effort. These facilities may or may not have self-propulsion equipment on board and may require dynamic positioning equipment or mooring systems to maintain their position. The global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is valued at 32790 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 36690 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Breakdown Data by Type:

Jackup (Non-Floating)

Semisubmersible (Floating)

Drillship (Floating) Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Breakdown Data by Application:

Relatively Shallow