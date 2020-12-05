Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market report.
This report studies the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Styrenic Block Copolymers, short as SBCs, are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to enhance the performance capabilities of a wide spectrum of end products and applications. Its versatility in compounding enables extensive tuning of product properties, which allows the market to keep growing into new directions.
SBCs are copolymers of styrene with butadiene, isoprene, or others. SBS, SIS, and SEBS are the common copolymers, and SEBS is the hydrogenated styrene butadiene styrene.
The technical barriers of SBCs are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBCs market include Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, LCY, TSRC, Sinopec, Versalis, CNPC, and Keyuan. In 2015, the demand for SIS/SEBS in all regions is leveling off. Looking toward 2016, the demand for special SBS products in the high added-value application market is still good, and the demand for SIS/SEBS will gradually improve along with the global economy. The demand for these products will grow steadily. Scope of the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Report :
The global Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market is valued at 5755.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7443.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
