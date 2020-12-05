Propionic Acid Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Propionic Acid Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Propionic Acid market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Propionic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15056105

Global Propionic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

DowDuPont

Perstorp

Eastman

Daicel

Sasol

BASF-YPC

SINOPEC Qilu

Yancheng Huade

Yancheng Hongtai

Shanghai Jianbei Short Description about Propionic Acid Market: Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry. The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid. Scope of the Propionic Acid Market Report : The global Propionic Acid market is valued at 2453.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2922.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Propionic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Propionic Acid Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Propionic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Propionic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Oxo process

Reppe process

By-product process Propionic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Grain and feed preservatives

Calcium and sodium salts

Herbicides

Cellulose acetate propionate