High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Agilent

Waters

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Hitachi

Jasco

Knauer

Bekman

YoungLin

GBC

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique in analytic chemistry used to separate the components in a mixture, to identify each component, and to quantify each component. It relies on pumps to pass a pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture through a column filled with a solid adsorbent material. Each component in the sample interacts slightly differently with the adsorbent material, causing different flow rates for the different components and leading to the separation of the components as they flow out the column. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is the largest product segment in the analytical instruments industry. The versatile and popular technology helps identify and analyze constituent components of various chemicals and materials and therefore is used to analyze substances in a wide variety of industries for R&D purposes, quality control, and process engineering applications. Currently pharmaceutical whose market share is over 55%, and life science industries accounting for more 17% are the biggest application areas for HPLC testing. The global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is valued at 3093.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3892.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Breakdown Data by Type:

UVS

FD

RID

ED

CD High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmacy

Biotechnology

CROs

Academia

Chemicals