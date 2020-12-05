Boron Trichloride Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

Boron Trichloride Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Boron Trichloride industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Boron Trichloride report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Boron Trichloride market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Boron Trichloride market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Boron Trichloride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Short Description about Boron Trichloride Market: Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis. Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply. First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The global Boron Trichloride market is valued at 239.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 336.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Boron Trichloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Boron Trichloride Breakdown Data by Type:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Others Boron Trichloride Breakdown Data by Application:

Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching

Gas for CVD

Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)

Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals

Raw Material for Catalysts