3-Cyano Pyridine Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

This report studies the 3-Cyano Pyridine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global 3-Cyano Pyridine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Lasons India

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Lonza Guangzhou

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical

Hebei Yanuo

3-Cyano pyridine, also known as nicotinonitrile, is an important fine chemical intermediate with white crystal. It can be soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether and slightly soluble in water. 3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share. Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors. 3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid. The global 3-Cyano Pyridine market is valued at 458.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 661.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

99.0% Grade

99.9% Grade

Other 3-Cyano Pyridine Breakdown Data by Application:

Nicotinamide

Nicotinic Acid