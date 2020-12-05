E-reader Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Opportunities,CAGR, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

E-reader Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global E-reader Market along with competitive landscape, E-reader Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

This report studies the E-reader market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global E-reader market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Amazon

Kobo

Sony

Hanvon

Pocketbook

Ematic

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. There are only a handful of key regional players that have any sort of sales record and loyal customers. One of the most well-known is Tolino, which comprises of an alliance of telecom and tech companies that wanted to develop e-readers and open a digital bookstore to prevent Amazon from dominating the German market. Netherlands based Icarus has a fond place in geeks hearts because they were one of the first ones to develop open Android based e-readers, that allow you to install apps just like you would on a smartphone and tablet. Pocketbook tends to dominate Eastern Europe and Russia and Onyx Boox is primarily focused on the Chinese market. Hanvon, a former member of the world's top 5 manufacturers has turned to focus their old expertized fields which are face recognition and E-drawing board, further cutting down the revenue share by E-reader. The global E-reader market is valued at 383 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 100.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -17.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the E-reader in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. E-reader Breakdown Data by Type:

E-ink E-Reader

TFT-LCD E-reader E-reader Breakdown Data by Application:

Ages below 18

Ages 18-35

Ages 36-50