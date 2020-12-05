Automotive LED Lighting Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive LED Lighting, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

Automotive LED Lighting Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive LED Lighting market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive LED Lighting market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Koito

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Hella

Stanley

OSRAM

ZKW Group

Varroc Short Description about Automotive LED Lighting Market: The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb. This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors. In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED. Europe is the largest supplier of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 42% in 2017. Followed Europe, China is the second largest supplier, with market share of 20.7%. Europe is the largest consumption market of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 41% in 2017. China is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 22.7% market share. China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years. Scope of the Automotive LED Lighting Market Report : The global Automotive LED Lighting market is valued at 7330.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14020 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive LED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive LED Lighting Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive LED Lighting market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Automotive LED Lighting Breakdown Data by Type:

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Car