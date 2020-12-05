Adipic Acid Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

Adipic Acid Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Adipic Acid market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Adipic Acid Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Global Adipic Acid market competition by top manufacturers:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Adipic acid is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective. Commercial adipic acid is produced from cyclohexane, cyclohexene, or phenol. Nylon 66 is the largest application segment of adipic acid. The increasing demand of automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry and footwear industry is anticipated to drive the demand of adipic acid. It is also used in polyurethane, adipic esters, plasticizers, food additives, and pharmaceuticals. The global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015. The global Adipic Acid market is valued at 5240.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7107.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. Adipic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Adipic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters