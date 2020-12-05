Hexagonal BN Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Hexagonal BN Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Hexagonal BN Market provides detailed analysis of Hexagonal BN Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Hexagonal BN market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Hexagonal BN market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Short Description about Hexagonal BN Market: Hexagonal BN (Boron Nitride), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom). In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not high. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2964 Tonnes in 2011 to 3741 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5%. In the world wide, United States was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.56% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN. Scope of the Hexagonal BN Market Report : The global Hexagonal BN market is valued at 270.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 342.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Hexagonal BN in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hexagonal BN Breakdown Data by Type:

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG) Hexagonal BN Breakdown Data by Application:

Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry