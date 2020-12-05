Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Akzonobel

Ashland

GDFCL

Prince Energy

Ugur Seluloz Kimya

Everbright

SINOCMC

Yu Long

Jiangsu Licheng

Wealthy Chemical

Fuhai Technology

Yiteng New Material

Weifang Deli Short Description about Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market: Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a white or yellowish powder, non-toxic, odorless, soluble in water anionic cellulose ether. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a good additive for drilling mud treatment and the formulated materials for drilling fluid. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has properties of high pulping rate and good salt tolerance etc. Generally, polyanionic cellulose (PAC) can be classified into high viscosity and low viscosity two types. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has wide application in oilfield, food industry, paper industry and medical industry etc. In recent years the United States, Europe and Asia have been the main consuming regions of polyanionic cellulose accounts for nearly 80% of the world’s consumption. In 2015 the world’s total consumption of about 295.03 K MT of polyanionic cellulose. The consumption of polyanionic cellulose in Asia is growing, and now has more polyanionic cellulose consumption than North America as the world’s largest consumer of Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) areas accounts for 43% of the world’s consumption. And the main manufactures are Dow, Akzonobel, Ashland and Everbright. Scope of the Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Report : The global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) market is valued at 788.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 808.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Breakdown Data by Type:

High Viscosity

Low Viscosity

Other Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Oilfield

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Coating Industry