Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags. The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket. Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development. The global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is valued at 12420 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 19610 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

OEM

Aftermarket Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle