L-Glutamine (Gln) Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the L-Glutamine (Gln) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026;

Global L-Glutamine (Gln) market competition by top manufacturers:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

L-Glutamine, short as Gln, is the most abundant amino acid in the body. It is responsible for transporting nitrogen into your muscles. Glutamine also plays a large role in metabolism, the functioning of your immune system, protein synthesis and energy restoration. In this report we only counting the glutamine products which circulate on the market, not including the glutamine products which are used for manufacture other products directly by the glutamine manufacturers. Namely the glutamine products which not enter into the market are excluded in this report. The technical barriers of L-Glutamine are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan, Korea and USA. The key companies in L-Glutamine market include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua, and Fufeng. The global L-Glutamine (Gln) market is valued at 143.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 187 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the L-Glutamine (Gln) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. L-Glutamine (Gln) Breakdown Data by Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

L-Glutamine (Gln) Breakdown Data by Application:

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use