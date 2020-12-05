Lithium Hydride Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

Lithium Hydride Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Lithium Hydride Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Lithium Hydride market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Lithium Hydride market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lithium Hydride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rockwood Lithium

ESPI Metals

Dalchem

Tianjin Daofu

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianjin Dipper Fine

Hebei Keyu

Anhui Wotu Short Description about Lithium Hydride Market: Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application. Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing. Scope of the Lithium Hydride Market Report : The global Lithium Hydride market is valued at 31 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 33 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Lithium Hydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Lithium Hydride market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Lithium Hydride Breakdown Data by Type:

0.95

0.97

0.99

Other Lithium Hydride Breakdown Data by Application:

Raw Material

Hydrogen storage material

Desiccant

Reducing agent