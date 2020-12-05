Propolis Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales, Price, Covid 19 Impact on Business prospects, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Propolis Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Propolis Industry. the Propolis market provides Propolis demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Propolis industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

King’s Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wang’s

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives. The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle. Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc. Now entering the industry standard is relatively low, which causing the low industry concentration, and a large number of smaller manufacturers. The global Propolis market is valued at 516.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 689.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Propolis Breakdown Data by Type:

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other Propolis Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry