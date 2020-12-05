High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market competition by top manufacturers:

Philips

Osram

GE

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Robertson

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

Eaton

NVC

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type. In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source. Due to the impact of economic crisis, high intensity discharge (HID) light market was fluctuant in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will keep growing. Due to the threat from the LED lighting, the development of high intensity discharge (HID) light will develop slowly. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light products is growing. The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market is valued at 6106 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7247.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Breakdown Data by Type:

Metal Halide Light

High-pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Industry

Road