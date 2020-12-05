Inlaying Machine Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

Inlaying Machine Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Inlaying Machine market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Inlaying Machine Market report.

This report studies the Inlaying Machine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Inlaying Machine market competition by top manufacturers:

Struers

Buehler

LECO

Presi

Allied High Tech

Laizhou Weiyi

ATM GmbH

Plusover

BROT LAB

Shanghai Minxin

Inlaying Machine, or a mounting press machine, is a device used to encapsulate samples for metallographic preparation. Metallographic specimens are typically "mounted" using a hot compression thermosetting resin. In the past, phenolic thermosetting resins have been used, but modern epoxy is becoming more popular because reduced shrinkage during curing results in a better mount with superior edge retention. A typical mounting cycle will compress the specimen and mounting media to 4,000 psi (28 MPa) and heat to a temperature of 350 °F (177 °C). When specimens are very sensitive to temperature, "cold mounts" may be made with a two-part epoxy resin. Mounting a specimen provides a safe, standardized, and ergonomic way by which to hold a sample during the grinding and polishing operations. First, for industry structure analysis, the Inlaying Machine industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 80% of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest production area of Inlaying Machine, also the leader in the whole Inlaying Machine industry. The global Inlaying Machine market is valued at 38 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 41 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Inlaying Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Inlaying Machine Breakdown Data by Type:

Hot-pressing Inlaying

Cold-pressing Inlaying 

Inlaying Machine Breakdown Data by Application:

Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Biomedical & Medical