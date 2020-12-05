Global Waterproofing Membranes Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Firestone Building Products, Soprema Group, Sika, DOW, GAF Materials, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Waterproofing Membranes Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Waterproofing Membranes market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Waterproofing Membranes industry. Growth of the overall Waterproofing Membranes market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Waterproofing Membranes Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Waterproofing Membranes industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Waterproofing Membranes market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Firestone Building Products

Soprema Group

Sika

DOW

GAF Materials

Johns Manville

Renolit

Fosroc International

Solmax International

Chryso

Copernit

Derbigum

GCP Applied Technologies

IKO Industries

Isomat

Juta

Laticrete International

Mapei International

Noble

Paul Bauder

Schluter System. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Waterproofing Membranes market is segmented into

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE Based on Application Waterproofing Membranes market is segmented into

Roofing and Walls

Building Structures

Waste and Water Management

Tunnels and Landfills