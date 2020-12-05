Activin-A Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026| Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne

The global Hemp market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Hemp market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Hemp market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Hemp market, such as Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Hemp market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Hemp market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Hemp market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Hemp industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Hemp market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Hemp market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Hemp market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Hemp market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Hemp Market by Product: Hemp Seeds, Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein, Soft Gel Caps

Global Hemp Market by Application: , Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Hemp market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Hemp Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hemp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hemp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hemp market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hemp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hemp market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Hemp Market Overview

1.1 Hemp Product Overview

1.2 Hemp Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hemp Seeds

1.2.2 Hemp Oil

1.2.3 Hemp Protein

1.2.4 Soft Gel Caps

1.3 Global Hemp Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Hemp Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Hemp Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Hemp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Hemp Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Hemp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Hemp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Hemp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hemp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Hemp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hemp Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hemp Industry

1.5.1.1 Hemp Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Hemp Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Hemp Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Hemp Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hemp Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hemp Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Hemp Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hemp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hemp Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hemp Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hemp Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hemp as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hemp Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hemp Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Hemp Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Hemp Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hemp Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hemp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hemp Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Hemp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Hemp Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Hemp Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Hemp Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Hemp Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Hemp Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Hemp Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Hemp by Application

4.1 Hemp Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Convenience Stores

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Hemp Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Hemp Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hemp Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Hemp Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hemp by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hemp by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hemp by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hemp by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hemp by Application 5 North America Hemp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Hemp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Hemp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Hemp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Hemp Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hemp Business

10.1 Manitoba Harvest

10.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information

10.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Products Offered

10.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development

10.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

10.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Corporation Information

10.2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Products Offered

10.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recent Development

10.3 Aphria

10.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aphria Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aphria Hemp Products Offered

10.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

10.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Products Offered

10.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Nutiva

10.5.1 Nutiva Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nutiva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nutiva Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nutiva Hemp Products Offered

10.5.5 Nutiva Recent Development

10.6 Agropro

10.6.1 Agropro Corporation Information

10.6.2 Agropro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Agropro Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Agropro Hemp Products Offered

10.6.5 Agropro Recent Development

10.7 CV Sciences

10.7.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

10.7.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 CV Sciences Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 CV Sciences Hemp Products Offered

10.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Development

10.8 Isodiol

10.8.1 Isodiol Corporation Information

10.8.2 Isodiol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Isodiol Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Isodiol Hemp Products Offered

10.8.5 Isodiol Recent Development

10.9 ENDOCA

10.9.1 ENDOCA Corporation Information

10.9.2 ENDOCA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ENDOCA Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ENDOCA Hemp Products Offered

10.9.5 ENDOCA Recent Development

10.10 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hemp Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development

10.11 North American Hemp & Grain Co

10.11.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co Corporation Information

10.11.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 North American Hemp & Grain Co Hemp Products Offered

10.11.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co Recent Development

10.12 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

10.12.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Products Offered

10.12.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development

10.13 GFR Ingredients Inc

10.13.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Products Offered

10.13.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Recent Development

10.14 Hempco

10.14.1 Hempco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hempco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hempco Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hempco Hemp Products Offered

10.14.5 Hempco Recent Development

10.15 Yishutang

10.15.1 Yishutang Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yishutang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Yishutang Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Yishutang Hemp Products Offered

10.15.5 Yishutang Recent Development

10.16 Naturally Splendid

10.16.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information

10.16.2 Naturally Splendid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Naturally Splendid Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Naturally Splendid Hemp Products Offered

10.16.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development

10.17 BAFA neu GmbH

10.17.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information

10.17.2 BAFA neu GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Products Offered

10.17.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development

10.18 Aos Products

10.18.1 Aos Products Corporation Information

10.18.2 Aos Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Aos Products Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Aos Products Hemp Products Offered

10.18.5 Aos Products Recent Development

10.19 Suyash Herbs

10.19.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information

10.19.2 Suyash Herbs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Suyash Herbs Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Suyash Herbs Hemp Products Offered

10.19.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development 11 Hemp Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hemp Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hemp Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

