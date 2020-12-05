Wearable Medical Devices Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Wearable Medical Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Wearable Medical Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Remote patient monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
The rise in the number of people with chronic medical conditions and increase in geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services all over the world. The RPM also called homecare telehealth, is a process in which patients can use a mobile medical device to perform a routine test and send this data to healthcare professionals in real time.
Implementation of RPM can improve the management of chronic diseases by measuring critical risk indicators, such as glucose, blood pressure, etc. RPM has various benefits for end users and hospitals, such as low cost of healthcare, reduction in extended hospitalization, and fewer doctor appointments, among others. This can also help to reduce the cost associated with the treatment of chronic diseases.
North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance
North America dominated the overall wearable medical devices market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. The United States holds the largest share in the global wearable medical devices market, primarily attributed to the early adoption of wearable medical technology and high prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-related diseases, along with high per capita medical expenditure. Apart from these factors, the presence of a large pool of mid- and large-sized device manufacturers also supplements the large market share. Favorable laws for setting up a business and robust intellectual property rights environment acted as catalysts for the growth for many wearable medical device startups, many of which are now global players.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Wearable medical devices are capable of diagnosing or monitoring medical conditions, combined with digital health information, typically worn over the body. The demand for wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring are continuously increasing in the global market, where technological advancements, innovations, and rising disposable income, along with healthcare expenditure and better healthcare management using medical devices are among the major drivers. Some of the significant barriers of growth in this market include the high cost of wearable devices that varies as per the application, reimbursement issues, and lack of awareness in low- and middle-income countries.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Technological Advancements and Innovations
4.3.2 Increasing Per-capita Income in Developing Countries
4.3.3 Ease-of-use and Interpretation of Medical Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Wearable Devices
4.4.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Issues
4.4.3 Current Lack of Awareness in Some Regions
4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Wearable Vital Sign Monitor
5.1.1.1 Wearable Heart Rate Monitor
5.1.1.2 Wearable Activity Monitor
5.1.1.3 Wearable Electrocardiograph
5.1.1.4 Wearable Sleep Monitor
5.1.2 Wearable Fetal Monitor and Obstetric Device
5.1.3 Neuro-monitoring Device
5.1.3.1 Electroencephalograph
5.1.3.2 Electromyograph
5.1.3.3 Pain Management Wearable Medical Device
5.1.3.4 Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Wearable Device
5.1.3.5 Respiratory Therapy Wearable Device
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Sports and Fitness
5.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring
5.2.3 Home Healthcare
5.3 Device Type
5.3.1 Watch
5.3.2 Wristband
5.3.3 Clothing
5.3.4 Ear Wear
5.3.5 Other Device Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Garmin Ltd
6.1.2 Apple Inc.
6.1.3 Fitbit
6.1.4 Lifesense
6.1.5 LifeWatch AG
6.1.6 Philips Electronics
6.1.7 Samsung
6.1.8 Sotera Wireless
6.1.9 Xiaomi Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
