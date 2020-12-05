Contact Lenses Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Contact Lenses Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Contact Lenses market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
A rigid gas permeable lens is also known as RGP lens or GP lens. It is a rigid contact lens made of oxygen-permeable polymers. They are porous and allow the oxygen to pass through them. These rigid lenses are able to replace the natural shape of the cornea with a new refracting surface. Since their introduction, these lenses have essentially replaced non-porous polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) contact lenses.
These lenses often provide sharper vision than soft and silicone hydrogel contacts, especially if someone has astigmatism. It usually takes some time for the eyes to adjust to these lenses, but after this initial adaptation period, most people find that these lenses are as comfortable as hydrogel lenses.
Although these lenses have dominated the market earlier, they have lost significant value in the past two decades with the advancement of soft lenses in the market. Hence, they are much more cost effective and generally last long when taken care of properly, as long as one does not require a prescription change. This may be a driving factor for the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America holds the largest share in the global contact lenses market with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States is one of the major countries in the contact lens market, due to the healthcare facilities available in the country and high healthcare conditions. Factors, such as the presence of geriatric population and the prevalence of eye diseases and injuries, in terms of contact lens market, are primarily fueling the growth.
The National Eye Institute has estimated that over 2.9 million US residents were detected with low vision in 2014. The number is projected to increase further and is expected to reach around 5 million by the year 2030. In addition to this, as per a report by the US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, about 40.9 million wearers of contact lenses were aged 18 or older, accounting for about 16.7% of the adult population in the United States in 2015. This increase is anticipated to accelerate the growth of contact lenses wearers in the country over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Contact lenses not only serve the need to alleviate the use of hard-to-manage and bulky spectacles, but also provide the added benefit of enhancing one’s aesthetic appeal. The increasing innovations in the production of contact lenses during the past decade have led to the use of various materials for producing lenses that serve multiple purposes. Contact lenses are also used to treat common eye disorders, such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and glaucoma.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
