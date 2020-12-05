Vital Sign Monitoring Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Vital Sign Monitoring Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Vital Sign Monitoring market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Hospitals and Clinics are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share among End Users
Under the end user segmentation of the market, hospitals and clinics are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.
Vital sign monitors have been common in hospitals and clinics for more than 40 years. These play an important role in indicating a patient’s clinical conditions. Monitoring blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration rate is a crucial aspect of patient care in hospitals. Earlier, in hospitals, nursing assistants or technicians were responsible for collecting patients’ vital signs on a scheduled basis at a periodic interval of time, which used to have errors.
According to a research conducted by the medical device manufacturer, Welch Allyn, around 10,000 transcription errors occur every year when information is miscopied or entered in the wrong chart, at a typical 200-bed hospital. The vital sign monitors minimize the chances of errors, which results in safer patient care. As patients, as well as providers, are able to adopt vital sign monitors for the ease of monitoring, hospitals are generating more demand for the same. This is resulting in a higher share of hospitals in the end user segment.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for vital sign monitoring, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and rising investments done by companies in the region.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
The global vital sign monitoring market comprises all devices and monitoring services used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings for measuring the four vital signs of the human body, i.e., body temperature, heart rate or pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
